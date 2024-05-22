DeMbare aim guns at Arenel

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

A PROLONGED barren run and the growing disillusionment with coach Genesis Mangombe among the fans will likely spur on giants Dynamos, when they host new boys Arenel Movers, in search of a winning formula in the Castle Lager Premiership at Rufaro tomorrow.

The Glamour Boys cannot hide their desperation after going four games without winning.

DeMbare have clocked a good month without picking maximum points, with their last win coming on April 21 after edging TelOne 1-0 at Rufaro.

So far, they have won only two matches in 11 starts, although they are anticipating a favourable judgment in their abandoned match against Chegutu Pirates.

DeMbare stand-in captain Emmanuel Jalai told The Zimpapers Sports Hub that the giants are looking to turn around the campaign, after falling 12 points off the pace in the marathon.

“We are always discussing with the guys and we are always motivating one another. It’s only that the winless run is a bit longish but it’s a phase,’’ Jalai said.

“Every team, I am sure, will face that phase during the season.

“What is important is to remain united and keep on fighting, and remain positive looking at the coming games. After all, we are the same people who have to play the coming games.

“So, if we despair, who is going to play?

“We are always telling the guys not to worry, good results will come but we have to work extra hard and get more goals.

“We are also checking the log standings. The league is still open and the race is still out for everyone. But it’s high time for us to start picking points,’’ he said.

Jalai noted that his side cannot afford to fall further behind in the championship race.

“We can’t afford to keep on dropping points because if you look at the teams that are on top of the log, they are winning and we are dropping.

“But the league is a marathon and I hope in the coming games we start collecting maximum points,” said Jalai.

DeMbare are coming from a 1-1 draw against bitter rivals CAPS United.

They thought they had bagged the points after Kelvin Moyo converted a penalty soon after the restart.

However, the Glamour Boys were dealt a blow when one of their former players, Ralph Kawondera, bundled home the equaliser for Makepekepe at Rufaro last Sunday.

Dynamos have been struggling of late and they are even closer to relegation than they are from the top, where Manica Diamonds rule the roost with 25 points from 12 games.

DeMbare currently sit in 12th place on the log standings, with 13 points from 11 starts.

Arenel Movers are tucked second from the bottom with 10 points.

But rivals CAPS United will be travelling to Bulawayo high on confidence after successfully protecting their dignity in the derby.

Makepekepe have been enjoying fine form after collecting seven points from a possible nine in previous matches.

Captain Godknows Muriwra said they will be out to maintain their run against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve this afternoon.

He said coach Lloyd Chitembwe has been influential in the team’s turnaround.

“I think we give it to the coach. He always tells us that we need to believe in ourselves and the young boys we have, the (Junior) Bunjiras and the (Kingsley) Murerembas, to keep pushing so that they see greater heights in football.

“So, we are pushing each other that ‘gents no matter what every game we have to push and show ourselves that we are representing the badge’.

“CAPS United is a big club so we have to be man enough to get results from our opponents.

“We just need to be consistent in our performances. We need to score goals as much as we can so that we can win games.

“We need to score first some of the games, we just need to be consistent and we just need to believe in ourselves,” said Murwira.

Fixtures:

Today: GreenFuel v Bikita Minerals (GreenFuel Arena), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Yadah v FC Platinum (Heart Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v CAPS Utd (Luveve), Simba Bhora v Herentals (Wadzanayi) TelOne v Chicken Inn (Bata), Chegutu Pirates v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Arenel Movers (Rufaro)