Deloitte Zimbabwe localises ownership

Business Reporter

SENIOR partners in Deloitte Zimbabwe have reached an agreement to buy out the local unit this year, leading to its departure from the existing Deloitte network.

Following the management buyout, the company will operate under a new brand.

In a statement on Wednesday, Deloitte, one of the leading accountancy firms in the country, said the remaining partners would ensure continuity and quality service for the clients.

Locally, the accountancy operates as Deloitte Zimbabwe, being a part of Deloitte Africa.

“This mutually agreed decision follows extensive discussions between Deloitte Africa and Deloitte Zimbabwe, focusing on how to best serve the unique needs of clients in the Zimbabwean market,” said Deloitte Zimbabwe.

“The existing team will continue to deliver the same high-quality audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services clients have come to expect, under a new brand name.”

While Deloitte’s departure marks a transition, Charity Mtwazi, managing partner at Deloitte Zimbabwe said the company was entering a new chapter. She said despite the brand changes, the company’s commitment to serving Zimbabwe remains steadfast.

“With the exit of Deloitte in Zimbabwe, we will be ushered into a new phase,” said Ms Mtwazi.

“We are excited to continue our legacy of serving clients in Zimbabwe, but under a different brand.

“Importantly, the team responsible for service delivery remains the same, ensuring continuity and client trust.”

The management buyout allows the Zimbabwean team to tailor its services and offerings even more closely to the specific needs of the local market.

The move reflects Deloitte’s commitment to empowering its people and fostering strong relationships with its stakeholders.

The services the company offers include audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk and legal advisory.