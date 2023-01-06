Uncategorised

Delimitation Report tabled in Parliament

06 Jan, 2023 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Delimitation Report tabled in Parliament

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister has this morning tabled the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission preliminary report on the delimitation of the electoral boundaries presented to President Mnangagwa last month.

In his remarks while tabling the report, Minister Ziyambi said the delimitation exercise was done in terms of the Section 161 of the Constitution.

Immediately after the report was tabled, Zanu-PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi moved a motion, which was adopted, for the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to analyse the report to determine whether it complies with constitutional provisions.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting