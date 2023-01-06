Delimitation Report tabled in Parliament

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister has this morning tabled the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission preliminary report on the delimitation of the electoral boundaries presented to President Mnangagwa last month.

In his remarks while tabling the report, Minister Ziyambi said the delimitation exercise was done in terms of the Section 161 of the Constitution.

Immediately after the report was tabled, Zanu-PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi moved a motion, which was adopted, for the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to analyse the report to determine whether it complies with constitutional provisions.