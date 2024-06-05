Delayed cotton marketing season leaves farmers grounded

The delay in the commencement of the cotton marketing season is causing hardship for farmers who urgently need money to buy food and other essentials (File Picture)

Business Reporter

Several cotton farmers in Zimbabwe are worried about a delay in the start of the 2024 marketing season after it was postponed on Monday because the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has not issued buying licenses to companies yet.

The delay is causing hardship for farmers who urgently need money to buy food. Many of them also planted maize, but the drought destroyed their crops, leaving them with almost nothing to harvest.

While cotton is known to be drought-resistant, it was still affected by the overly dry weather this year. Production is expected to be around 40 000 tonnes, which is significantly lower than the 90 000 tonnes produced last year.

AMA chief executive Mr Clever Isaya, clarified that June 3 was a proposal and the delay was due to the need to finalise marketing arrangements with the Government. He reassured farmers that the season will “definitely” start next week.

However, this delay has caused significant frustration among farmers, many of whom are struggling financially. Ms Stella Zembe, a cotton farmer from Sanyati, expressed the urgency.

“We desperately need to sell our produce to buy food,” she said. She added that some farmers were forced to sell their livestock cheaply to buy maize due to the delay.

Another farmer from Gokwe echoed these concerns, highlighting the dire situation.

“We are not expecting a good harvest this year, but even the little we have should be sold for cash to buy maize. Imagine having to sell livestock just to afford food.”

Some farmer organisations said while they appreciated the ongoing discussions between AMA and the Government to ensure a smooth marketing season, the delay was causing hardship for the farmers. Many farmers rely on income from cotton sales to meet their basic needs, and the postponement disrupts their financial planning, they argue.

Given the impact of drought on other crops, Zimbabwe’s cotton farmers are in a painfully invidious situation. A swift resolution by the AMA and other stakeholders is critical to address the farmers’ concerns and ensure the start of a smooth and timely marketing season.

Cotton is a vital crop in Zimbabwe, particularly for marginalised regions.

Traditionally, it has been a crucial source of income and livelihood for many rural communities.

In recognition of this importance, the Government, through the Free Presidential Inputs Scheme established in 2014, has been providing significant support to cotton farmers.

The scheme offers free inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and chemicals, and it finances a substantial portion – around 85 percent – of cotton production in the country.

At its peak, Zimbabwe’s cotton industry thrived, producing a remarkable 352 000 tonnes of cotton during the 2010/2011 season.

However, recent years have seen a decline in production, largely attributed to recurring droughts.