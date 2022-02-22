Deke elected Southern Africa Judo Confed president

Smart Deke, president of the Judo Association of Zimbabwe

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

JUDO Association of Zimbabwe president Smart Deke is the new president for Southern Africa Judo Confederation.

Deke was elected to lead the Region last Friday during the region’s congress held virtually.

He takes over from Alfred Foloko from Zambia.

He will be deputised by Nilton Mujovo of Mozambique. Ngun’i Mabvuto of Zambia is the secretary and Eswatini’s Kim Thobile comes in as the treasurer.

Osborne Banda from Malawi is the technical director.

Deke said the new executive is going to work towards developing and growing the sport in the region.

“We are looking at the development of judo in the region as a whole and build up a strong team that will compete with the rest of Africa and the world.

“Our Region is lagging behind in many sports due to lack of more regional competition and strategic plan. We are going to focus on judo in schools programme, cadets and youth in preparation for future major events,” said Deke.

The term of office is four years.