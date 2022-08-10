Defence Forces Day marked with festivities

Herald Reporters

ACROSS the country it was festivities as Zimbabweans joined hands in commemorating the 42nd Anniversary of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

In Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabweans from all walks of life filled Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera to commemorate Defence Forces Day which was held yesterday, with the public commending the uniformed forces for their work in maintaining peace and stability in Zimbabwe.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi presided over the celebrations where she began by inspecting the guard of honour before she delivered the Presidential speech to the large gathering.

Cde Munzverengwi was accompanied by various Government provincial heads of departments who included the Permanent Secretary of State Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa.

Service Chiefs, traditional leaders, and legislators also graced the event.

In an interview with The Herald on the sidelines of the celebrations, some youths from Marondera said the uniformed forces deserve to be respected for their good job in protecting the nation.

Tafadzwa Jimu said this day is important for the youth to appreciate the important work of the defence forces in maintaining peace in the nation.

“This day is important to us youths, our nation is protected and we have peace in Zimbabwe. They are also not even there to wait for war alone, they do community development programmes. During the devastating Cyclone Idai, they assisted a lot of communities that could have perished.

“When we were growing up we always thought the army is there to fight the enemy alone, but as I grew older, I realised they are also there to develop communities. I just want to thank our Defence Forces.”

Claude Tarwa another youth said that the stability and peace being enjoyed by all Zimbabweans is because of the armed forces.

“We thank Government for setting out this day so that we can have a platform to thank the uniformed forces for the sterling job they are doing for us. We value them, we value this day and it is one of the days that we will always value.

Educationist Dr Cleopas Kundiona said Zimbabwe has a strong Defence Force that is protecting and guarding the gains of the armed struggle.

“We are happy we have our army who are guarding the gains of the armed struggle, our people and the nation at large. This day we are celebrating them and we value what they do.”

In Midlands, people from all corners of the province thronged Mkoba Stadium in Gweru to commemorate the Defence Forces Day.

The crowds were entertained by various military drills from four detachments one of which comprised only female members of the uniformed forces.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Larry Mavima who was the guest of honour arrived at the stadium at 10:55 am and immediately there was a national anthem to kick-start the proceedings.

After the national anthem, Minister Mavima inspected the guard of honour which was followed by a diamond formation fly past that attracted wild cheers from the crowds.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) Chaplain, then gave a prayer before the Minister Mavima took to the podium to deliver the President’s Speech.

The Zimbabwe National Army band then led the crowds in singing the national anthem to mark the end to the reading of the President’s speech.

There were also dog displays from the Airforce of Zimbabwe. In separate interviews, people lauded uniformed forces for maintaining peace in the country.

“I have never missed Defence forces celebration for the last 30 years it’s an important day as we cherish our continued independence and peace, said Mrs Nomalanga Kasango from Mkoba 3.

It was the same celebratory mood in Mashonaland West province where hundreds turned up for the celebrations at Gadzema Stadium in Chinhoyi.

The proceedings were led by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

She inspected guard of honour before reading President Mnangagwa’s main speech.

Service chiefs from the province, various ministers, Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, political parties’ leaders and government departments’ heads attended the event.

Over 6000 people drawn from the town attended the event where entertainment was provided by Chinhoyi sungura musician Madzibaba Gina and army side, Crocodile Sounds.

Military drills and displays were done by Air Force of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe National Army from the Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Base and Inkomo’s Mechanised Brigade.

Meanwhile, scores of people from across Matabeleland North gathered at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane to follow proceedings as the province joined the rest of the nation is commemorating the Defence Forces Day.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo led the proceedings.

People started gathering at the venue as early as 8am and were kept entertained by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services band and Ndabezinhle, an imbube group from St Luke’s in Lupane.

Service Chiefs comprising Deputy Commander 1 Infrantry Brigade Colonel Msekeli Masuku, officer commanding police in Matabeleland North Assistant Commissioner Matembo Nyirenda and officer in charge Lupane prison Correctional Services Officer Albert Ndonsa who was representing ZPCS officer commanding Matabeleland North Commissioner Moddi Nkomo arrived at the venue at 1am before Minister Moyo arrived a few minutes later.

Official proceedings started with singing of national anthem before Minister Moyo inspected a parade mounted by Zimbabwe National Army 1.2 Infantry Batalion which then marched in slow and quick paces past the arena much to the excitement of the crowd.

After reading of the President speech by the Minister, people went for lunch at three different venues while waiting for netball and soccer matches.

Know soccer a local team Elitsheni FC were expected to play against ZNA.

Also present were local members of Parliament, heads of various Government departments, Lupane Local Board officials and Zanu-PF provincial and district leadership.

In Beitbridge, scores if residents gathered at the district shrine in the Makhakavhule area to commemorate the Hereos Day.

District Development Coordinator, Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu led the proceedings and read the President’s speech.

Entertainment was provided by TshiVenda traditional dance groups from the Mtetengwe and Dumba areas.

Among those who graced the occasion were Cde Albert Ngukuvhe, the legislator for Beitbridge East, Senator for Beitbridge, Cde Tambudzani Mohadi, and senior civil servants.