Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister in Belarus

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is currently in Belarus to exchange notes on the development of defence and technology products as the two countries seek to strengthen bilateral ties.

Minister Muchinguri who left the country yesterday is attending the 11th edition of the International Exhibition on Arms and Military Machinery (MILEX) running from May 17 to 20 in the capital city Minsk.

“The Exhibition is a platform in which companies that are involved in the development of defence technology will showcase their products. It will also demonstrate the intellectual and industrial capabilities of the defence sector of the economy of the Republic of Belarus and other countries. The visit seeks to deepen bilateral ties between Harare and Minsk at a diplomatic level,” she said in a statement.

Minister Muchinguri is also expected to meet the Belarusian Minister of Defence, General Victor Khrenin and the Minister of State Authority for Military Industry, Mr Dmitry Pantus on the sidelines of the exhibition to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The visit by Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri reciprocates one by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in January this year which secured investments and agreements for economic growth.

These agreements included cooperation in political and diplomatic spheres, trade, agricultural, military, healthcare and medical science, investment, energy, equipment supplies and maintenance.