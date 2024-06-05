Decreasing water levels threaten power generation at Kariba

The dam was designed to operate between levels of 475.50m and 488.50m for hydropower generation for Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

WITH the continuous decrease in water levels at Kariba Dam, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) is monitoring the use of the remaining water for power generation until to the next rain season.

In a Press statement, ZRA said the current usable live storage for power generation as at 5 June 2024 was at 477.34m, compared to 479.67m in the same period last year.

The lake’s water level is steadily decreasing due to low inflow because of below normal rainfall received in the 2023/24 season.

The dam was designed to operate between levels of 475.50m and 488.50m for hydropower generation for Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The 475.50m is the Minimum Operating Level (MOL) and is where the inlet valves are located. Beyond that level, no water flows in for power generation.

In a bid to ring-fence power for household and industry use, the Zimbabwean Government has ensured that the Hwange Power plant is revamped for increased electricity production.

Independent producers and solar power generation have also been feeding onto the national grid.

Kariba is, however, expected to produce more power after the 2024-2025 rainy season that is forecast to have normal to above normal rains across the Southern Africa region.

