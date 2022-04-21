Debutant Mavunga tips Lady Chevrons to bounce back

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women’s national cricket team debutant Michelle Mavunga says the Lady Chevrons need to put more energy into their game as they look to get their first win against Uganda in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-series this afternoon.

The 17-year-old bowler had mixed emotions on her debut, after doing well with the ball, before the team fell to a seven-wicket defeat to hosts Namibia in their opening match yesterday.

They face the Victoria Pearls of Uganda this afternoon, with the East Africans still smarting from a 12-runs defeat at the hands of the hosts in the morning game.

“It was painful to lose to Namibia but in the next game we must have higher energies and have the right attitude on the field,” she said.

Mavunga was given a run along with fellow Alliance Health Eagles teenage teammate Kellis Ndlovu and she acquitted herself well after taking 2/10 in her four overs. Ndlovu, on the other hand, contributed seven runs from 10 balls.

“I never thought I would play. I thought probably I would be the 12th player,” Mavunga said.

“So I enjoyed the first game and I was excited especially after taking my first wicket. I think I did well but I have to make sure that every time I have to play fearless cricket and to put in more effort in my game.”

The Lady Chevrons were left to do a lot of soul-searching following a disappointing performance all-round. This was their first defeat to Namibia in eight meetings in this version of the game.

Team coach Gary Brent said the defeat was “devastating”, especially coming in his first game in charge. Brent will be hoping for a change of fortunes when they meet Uganda this afternoon.

“Disappointed, I think it’s an understatement. Devastated is probably a better word,” he said in his post-match interview.

“It was a tough pill to swallow. Our first six overs when we batted and our first two overs when we bowled; we just gave away too many runs upfront and then obviously when we batted we didn’t put enough bad balls away and that cost us in the end.

“Obviously we had a little bit of sloppy fielding as well. So all-round it wasn’t a great performance but we will pick ourselves up, we will come back strong. It’s probably a well needed kick in the bum that we needed and we are going to move forward,” said Brent.