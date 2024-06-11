Deadline for destruction of tobacco stalks expires

Herald Reporter

Farmers who failed to destroy their tobacco stalk by yesterday have been urged to seek an extension from the Department of Quarantine Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement to avoid being penalised.

The deadline for destroying tobacco stalks is 15 May every year but this year it was extended to 10 June to accommodate farmers who rely on rain-fed tobacco who did not manage to transplant on time.

Stalk destruction is meant to curb the carry over of pests and diseases.

The director of the Department of Agricultural Research, Innovation and Specialist Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Dumisani Kutywayo said failure to comply will result in a fine or imprisonment.

“For the first offence, a farmer is liable to a fine not exceeding US$100 for each hectare or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both a fine and imprisonment.”

“For a second or subsequent conviction, a farmer is liable to a fine not exceeding US$200 for each hectare or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or to both a fine and imprisonment