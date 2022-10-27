DDF Mashonaland East embarks on roads and drainage system rehabilitation

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

Mashonaland East District Development Fund (DDF) has embarked on a road and drainage system rehabilitation in rural areas ahead of the rainy season.

Provincial DDF Roads Engineer Denis Dzvene confirmed that they are now focusing on the road and drainage system before the onset of rain season.

Eng Dzvene said so far they have rehabilitated over 700km of drainage system.

“We are on the ground rehabilitating roads and the drainage system across the province. So far, about 715km of drainage system were opened,” he said.

Eng Dzvene said most of the roads in the province have become impassable with huge gullies forming because of poor drainage systems.

“We now seek to maintain the state of roads through preparing and clearing the drainage system ahead of the rain season.

“We want to avert flooding that is usually caused by blocked storm water drains. We are happy that Government has availed funding under the emergency road rehabilitation programme,” said Eng Dzvene.

Marondera district Agritex officer Ms Caroline Musungo welcomed the roads rehabilitation programme saying it would make input distribution easier in rural areas.

“We are grateful that DDF is repairing roads and increasing accessibility. This makes inputs distribution easier in the rural areas given we are now almost starting the summer crop planting time,” she said.