‘DCCs entrench democracy’

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF has said that malcontents who brought the party’s name into disrepute during the District Coordinating Committee elections (DCCs) would be brought to book as the party continues to entrench internal democracy.

The revolutionary party is wrapping up its DCCs elections in the remaining eight non-metropolitan provinces, as part of its restructuring exercise designed to enhance coordination in Zanu PF ahead of the 2023 elections.

The party has already put in place structures in the metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo and went to polls on Saturday and Sunday to elect position bearers in the remaining eight provinces.

Incessant rains and an overwhelming turnout created glitches and slowed down the voting process.

Giving an update on the elections yesterday, Zanu PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the party had been closely monitoring progress in the voting processes around the country.

“The DCCs election process has been progressing well and has achieved 80 percent completion without any major incidents of violence, intimidation, and indiscipline.

“Notably, Mashonaland Central province performed aboveboard with no adverse reports brought to the attention of the National Command Centre,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

However, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said some challenges were reported in Nyanga, Mutare Urban, Makoni, Chipinge, and Chimanimani and in Mashonaland East province districts of Goromonzi, Mudzi and Marondera Districts and parts of Mashonaland West had some logistical hiccups.

“We are, however, fully aware that there are areas where some individuals may have chosen to act contrary to the rules and guidelines that were given.

“In such cases, thorough investigations will be conducted and should there be clear and irrefutable evidence of some manipulation of the systems or rules, it must be made clear that the National Command Centre may recommend reruns in order to make sure the will and wishes of party members are respected.

“Any malcontents who have orchestrated such indiscipline and brought the party into disrepute will be held accountable. We want clear and explicit adherence to the rules as far as possible.

“I must hasten to say that we are a democratic party and we expect all our members at all levels to abandon behaviour that is contrary to our democratic principles and our desire to build a strong internal democratic culture underpinned by high levels of discipline,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was flanked by the party’s secretary for security Cde Lovemore Matuke and director in the department of Administration Dr Henry Mushonga added that the wet spell had caused logistical challenges in the Gokwe North and Mberengwa areas, which are both in Midlands province as well as Sanyati in Mashonaland West.

In some areas such as Matabeleland North, (Nkayi District) and Matabeleland South, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said there was low voter turn-out due to incessant rains.

A total of 1 248 polling stations in the eight provinces were set up, while satellite polling stations were created for provinces with more party districts.

Meanwhile, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late ZBC Diplomatic Correspondent Janet Munyaka (48), who succumbed to Covid-19 at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare and was buried yesterday at the Glen Forest Memorial Park.