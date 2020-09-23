Breaking News
Zanu PF indaba to observe Covid-19 rules

Zanu PF indaba to observe Covid-19 rules

AHEAD of its annual conference to be held in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, the ruling Zanu PF party has hinted that ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

DCC election deadline tomorrow

23 Sep, 2020 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments
DCC election deadline tomorrow Cde Matemadanda

The Herald

Herald Reporter
THE submission of CVs for District Coordinating Committee (DCCs) elections will be closed tomorrow as Zanu PF commits to having the critical structures in place before this year’s annual people’s conference, the ruling party’s national Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda has said.

The party has already set up DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Cde Matemadanda said he had already sent a circular to all the eight provincial chairpersons, informing them on the need to restructure so as to embolden the party.

“We want to update the nation on the process of reconstitution of DCCs as of now, where we are and what we are left with. Those wishing to contest for the DCCs should know that the last day for submitting CVs is the 24th of September 2020, Thursday morning. This is going to be done after having received all the outstanding CVs,” he said.

Cde Matemadanda warned party members not to influence the outcome of the DCC elections as this amounted to indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Harare province yesterday held a successful Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting meant to receive reports on the cell verification exercise.

Zanu PF Harare provincial interim Committee chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said they had completed the cell verification exercise as directed by the party leadership.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting