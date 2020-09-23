DCC election deadline tomorrow

Herald Reporter

THE submission of CVs for District Coordinating Committee (DCCs) elections will be closed tomorrow as Zanu PF commits to having the critical structures in place before this year’s annual people’s conference, the ruling party’s national Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda has said.

The party has already set up DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Cde Matemadanda said he had already sent a circular to all the eight provincial chairpersons, informing them on the need to restructure so as to embolden the party.

“We want to update the nation on the process of reconstitution of DCCs as of now, where we are and what we are left with. Those wishing to contest for the DCCs should know that the last day for submitting CVs is the 24th of September 2020, Thursday morning. This is going to be done after having received all the outstanding CVs,” he said.

Cde Matemadanda warned party members not to influence the outcome of the DCC elections as this amounted to indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Harare province yesterday held a successful Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting meant to receive reports on the cell verification exercise.

Zanu PF Harare provincial interim Committee chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said they had completed the cell verification exercise as directed by the party leadership.