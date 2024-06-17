Day of African Child to celebrate education gains

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is early next month expected to officiate at the belated public commemorations of Day of the African Child that was celebrated yesterday.

The day was aside by the then Organisation of African Union, now African Union, in 1991 to honour the students who participated in the Soweto Uprising from June 16, 1976 against the education policies of the apartheid regime.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the theme: “Education for all children in Africa. The time is now”.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Brian Nyagwande, the acting director of the Zimbabwe Youth Council, a State body mandated with development and empowerment of youths, said Zimbabwean youths and children joined the rest of the African continent in commemorating the Day of the African Child.

“The theme was adopted by the African committee of experts on the rights and welfare of the child. This theme seeks to reflect, review and act on access to education for all children in Africa.

“In Zimbabwe, the Government through the Zimbabwe Youth Council and Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training has made a decision to use this day annually to convene the Children’s Parliament that brings together children and young people from across the spectrum to debate, dialogue and share experiences in commemorating and remembering this important sad day,” he said.

On June 16, 1976 in Soweto, about 10 000 black schoolchildren marched in a column over 800 metres long, protesting the poor quality of their education and demanding their right to be taught in their own language.

The apartheid police shot at the demonstrating students with over 100 people dying in the demonstrations that ensued in the following two weeks.

“This year’s commemorations in Zimbabwe will be held belatedly on July 3 2024 at new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden where the 32nd session of the Children’s Parliament will take place. The children’s session will be guided by the selected theme. His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour,” said Mr Nyagwande.

The Children’s Parliament seeks, among others, to advocate and lobby for children and young people’s rights, to enhance children and young people leadership qualities and to promote access to education for all children and youth.

Speaking during the launch of a joint AU-Unicef report on education financing in Africa as a lever in achieving the right to education for in Africa, Professor Mohammed Belhocine, the Commissioner for the Department of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation said it was an honour to commemorate the Day of the African Child, in the Year of Education as the AU theme.

“It is testament to unwavering commitment to unlocking the potential of African most valuable resource, our children. He also mentioned the launch of the AU-Unicef report is a ground-breaking success, as such, Unicef, member States, and other education partners are encouraged on continued collaboration in driving tangible progress towards inclusive and equitable education in Africa were highlighted during the meeting.

“It was concluded and recommended that, as the Day of the African Child was commemorated, the need to reflect on education achievements made so far, and the challenges that lie ahead.

“The need to renew commitments to creating inclusive, equitable, and quality education systems. The need to ensure that no child is left behind, regardless of their socio-economic background, gender, or geographical location,” reads a statement from AU.

Last Friday, Mashambanzou Care Trust, organised a march of pupils drawn from Harare and Zvimba to commemorate the day where they spoke out against child sexual abuse, drug and substances abuse, child marriages and raising awareness of their rights to education among others.

Director of Mashambanzou Trust Mrs Constance Chigwamba said the attainment of education was critical for children’s development.

“We wish every child to be educated as it empowers them as future leaders. The day should remind us of sacrifices made by generations that came before us,” she said.

Mrs Chigwamba acknowledged that there were still challenges in the education sector that include inadequate schools, lack of learning materials and access to ICTs saying there was need for collaborative efforts to address them.

In a statement yesterday, the Legal Resources Foundation commended Government for enshrining the right to education in Section 75 of the Constitution.

“The Education Act further reinforces this right by providing for free and compulsory basic education up to Grade Seven. The Act also makes it illegal for a parent or guardian to prevent their child from attending school. The Legal Resources Foundation also commends the provisions of section 68C of the Act, which stipulate that no child shall be denied admission to school due to a pregnancy.

“This improves access to education for pregnant girls and adolescent mothers who would otherwise drop out of school. Furthermore, the Legal Resources Foundation commends the Government for allowing the Minister to issue regulations to handle allegations of sexual abuse in schools, according to Section 15. This is important children to report and receive assistance within schools,” the Legal Resources Foundation said in a statement.

President of Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) Ms Linda Masarira, said this year’s theme resonated deeply with the vision and commitment to creating a prosperous and inclusive future for every child on the Continent.

“Education is not just a fundamental human right; it is the cornerstone of development and empowerment. Investing in quality education for all is imperative for African governments as it lays the foundation for economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development.”

“Quality education equips children with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to navigate and contribute to the ever-evolving global landscape,” she said.