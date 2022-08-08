Day nation rededicates itself to heroes’ ideals

Herald Reporters

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today lead the nation at the national Heroes Acre paying tribute to the valiant men and women who fought for the liberation of the country, many of them dying on the battlefield and in jail, from colonial captivity and those who came later and led the advance to ever greater freedom.

At the same time the day is marked as one where the nation is expected to rededicate itself to the ideals exemplified by the heroes.

Provinces and districts will also hold memorial services for the cadres who made the supreme sacrifices for Zimbabwe’s freedom.

President Mnangagwa, himself a veteran of the armed struggle on the battlefield and in jail, will give a keynote address at the main event at the National Heroes’ Acre, while in other provinces, Ministers of State will lead proceedings at provincial shrines.

The liberation struggle came at a huge cost as many of them died while others were severely maimed during the long voyage to the country’s independence.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told our sister paper Sunday News at the weekend that gates will be opened to the public as early as 7am today while Government will provide transport to ferry the families of all national heroes to the National Shrine.

“The main events will happen at the National Heroes Acre. His Excellency, the President will give the national address at 10.35am,” she said.

“Thereafter, the Presidium will lay wreaths on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The President will hand over flags to families of heroes who were declared after they had been buried. Families of heroes will be taken from their homes and brought to Harare.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the families started arriving in Harare on Saturday while those from Bulawayo will arrive today. She said the programme is expected to end at around 1pm.

“In the evening it’s the Heroes Gala being organised by my ministry. It’s being headlined by Mafikizolo from South Africa,” she said.

“There is an impressive line-up of local artistes who will entertain the nation all night long. This event will take place at the HICC and will be beamed live on national TV.”

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday said all preparations for the Heroes commemorations were going on very well.

He urged people to give priority this day to celebrate gallant and sons and daughters who shed their blood for the freedom, which the country is enjoying today.

“It is important for us to take time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the heroes and heroines who fought for the country’s independence,” he said.

Minister Kazembe also said the event at the national shrine will see some liberation stalwarts and other acknowledged public intellectuals being given awards.

The Second Republic has been implementing the explicit laws that allow all awards and honours to be granted to civilians as well as those in the uniformed services, something that was rare until recently.

So far, more than 150 heroes and heroines have been buried at the National Heroes Acre and thousands others in all provinces, and in neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Zambia. Many more lie in unmarked graves, and they are represented by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Heroes Acre is a national symbol of pride through its architectural design of two AK47 assault rifles with their backs to each other, while the graves symbolise the magazine. The eternal flame symbolises the eternal spirit of independence.

In the Midlands, the main celebrations will be held at the provincial heroes acre where the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Larry Mavima will be the guest of honour.

Senator Mavima said this year’s celebrations will be unique in the sense that they are celebrated at the backdrop of a number of success stories that have been achieved by the Second Republic in a short space of time.

“I urge all patriotic Zimbabweans to come for our provincial commemorations. It’s a worthy celebration time especially after achieving many developmental goals under the Second Republic,” he said.

In Shurugwi district, the celebrations will be held at Tongogara district council grounds where a local mining company, Matovu investments, has pledged three beasts and food for the occasion.

In Matabeleland South the main Heroes’ Day celebrations will be held at the provincial shrine in Gwanda. There will also be commemorations at the district heroes acres across the seven administrative districts.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abedneco Ncube said all was now set for the big day.

“We call upon Zimbabweans to gather at the centres and celebrate the sacrifice made by the sons and daughters of this country in freeing us from the minority rule,” he said.

“The stage has also been set for the commemorations of the Defence Forces Day at Pelandaba Stadium on Tuesday. As Zimbabweans, we should be proud about what we have done so far in liberating ourselves from colonialism.”

In Mashonaland East, the commemorations will be held at the provincial Heroes Acre in Marondera starting from 10 am. The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi will preside over the function, and said the province was ready for the event. She urged people to attend.

“We would be gathered at our Provincial Heroes Acre in Marondera starting from 10 am. This event is very important for us as a province and the nation at large. We will honour those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the nation.

“I call upon everyone across the province to come to the provincial heroes acre so that we commemorate this day together.”

Mashonaland Central director Local Government Mr Cosmas Chiringa said all was now set for the commemorations in the province. Mr Chiringa who toured the provincial heroes acre and Chipadze Stadium, where the commemorations will take place, said the province was ready for the event.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Nokuthula Matsikenyere is expected to lead the provincial event at Manicaland Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Mutare.

In an interview, Secretary for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Edgars Seenza said all was in place for this year’s commemorations.

“This year, we will be having the traditional commemorations in all the seven districts of Manicaland. People are expected to converge at the district shrines for the Heroes’ Day commemorations on Monday.

“Minister Matsikenyere will lead the provincial celebrations in Mutare. She will read the President’s speech as well as lay wreaths on the tomb of the unknown soldier. She will also have time to tour and interact with families of heroes buried at the provincial shrine,” he said.

Main celebrations in Mashonaland West will be held at the Provincial Heroes Acre in Chinhoyi while others will gather at the province’s seven districts.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF provincial youth league held a Star Rally at Chakara business centre in Sanyati district yesterday, where the chairperson, Cde Tapiwa Masenda rallied youths to continue honouring all the fallen and living heroes.

He challenged youths to help contribute to the country’s robust economic development drive through the spaces being opened to them by the Zanu PF government.