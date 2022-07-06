Dawson names Sables squad for Namibia clash

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

SABLES coach Brendan Dawson has made five changes to the starting 15 which beat Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter-final for the crunch semi-final tie of the Rugby Africa Cup against Namibia at the Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence in France tonight.

The continental tournament is also doubling as the 2023 World Cup qualifiers with the winner in the July 10 final getting the automatic ticket to the global showpiece.

The runners-up will have a chance to qualify via continental play-offs.

And Dawson has shuffled his cards as he aims to beat fancied Namibia at 9pm.

Shingirai Katsvere, Tapiwa Mafura and Shayne Makombe will combine as the back three with captain Hilton Mudariki in a half-back pairing with fly-half Marcus Nel.

Takudzwa Cheiza and Matthew McNab form a midfield partnership with the duo of Godfrey Muzanargwo and Sean Beevor playing second-row.

The back-row of Tapiwa Tsomondo, Jason Fraser and Nyasha Tarusenga complete the line-up.

Dawson was the last captain to lead Zimbabwe to a victory over Namibia 21 years ago and he will be hoping to break the jinx as coach.

Sables Starting 15

Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Jason Fraser, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Nyasha Tarusenga, Hilton Mudariki, Marcus Nel, Takudzwa Chieza, Matthew McNab, Shingirai Katsvere, Tapiwa Mafura, Shayne Makombe.