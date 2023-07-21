DAWN OF A NEW ERA . . . Zim Afro T10 League launch in pictures
2.The President receives the talented young players that were awarded scholarships after excelling in the Zim Afro T10 schools talent identification programme.
3. Indian artiste Elnaaz Norouzi presents the Zim Afro T10 trophy during a live performance at the official launch of the tournament at Harare Sports Club last night. — Pictures: Justin Mutenda
GLOBAL T10 Sports founder and chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk (second from right) explains a point as President Mnangagwa (second from left) listens while Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry (left) and chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani (far right) looks on during the launch of the Zim Afro T10 tournament last night.
