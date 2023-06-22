David Butau bounces back in Mbire with big promises 

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

David Butau has bounced back in the Mbire constituency with the promise of 35 000 votes for President Mnangagwa.

Butau who was a legislator for Mbire in 2005 and 2013 was pushed out of Zanu PF in 2015 following factionalism allegations.

Butau successfully filed his nomination papers, taking over from former deputy minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Cde Douglas Karoro.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Nomination Court at Bindura Magistrates Court, Butau thanked President Mnangagwa for relooking at his issues after being pushed out of the party.

“We were forced out of Zanu PF by factionalism and I am fortunate and appreciative that we have a President and his deputies who follow logic in looking and analysing issues. They saw that we were victimised and we shouldn’t have gone through all those troubles and tribulations,” he said.

He said after the nomination court process he is taking the “gutsa ruzhinji” (satisfying the masses) concept to the people.

“I have confidence that the Zanu PF manifesto and ideology carry the day and the people. We denounce violence because it’s not necessary. I assure you that where others are dreaming, Mbire will give President Mnangagwa more than 35 000 votes,” he said.

“I am saying this before the elections so that people don’t turn around and say the figure was cooked. We have more than 36 000 voters and more than 35 000 will vote on the election day without causing havoc or violence. This is my third time contesting in Mbire breaking the record from 20 000 to over 26 000 votes.

“It is going to be a free and fair election, as free as it was to register and get nominated today. The same environment will persist and be obtained on election day.”

Butau said he is motivated by empowerment and development. To this end his priority is health and education, he said.

“I am expecting my partners and business associates to continue supporting me in delivering education to the people. I am not happy to see children in early development education walking more than two kilometres to school,” he said.

” We have communities in Ward 16 affected by crocodile attacks that need primary healthcare facilities. I want to spearhead the construction of a top-level medical facility with a nursing school in Mbire.

“We appreciate Government effort and support in the construction of a highway from Harare to Kanyemba which is going to be our major city.”