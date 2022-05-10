Daughter soldiers on to revive Chimombe’s legacy

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

The late musician James Chimombe was one of the most talented vocalist and guitarist in Zimbabwe, who rose to national stardom in the early 1980s with hits such as “Chigwaya” and “George Mudiwa”.

When he died in 1990, his legion of fans were left despaired wondering who would take after him.

Despite his demise, his music to date has defied time and is still loved by many with songs like “Cecilia”, “Jemedza” and “Munakandafa” still being played on air and other platforms.

Although his son Freddy tried to take over the band, he did not last long as he passed away in August 2012.

Tendai, who is Chimombe’s eldest daughter, then took over the Huchi Band in 2014.

It has not been an easy journey for her, but she is working hard to ensure that his father’s music remains alive.

In an interview, Tendai told The Herald Arts and Entertainment that she would continue doing her best to keep his father’s legacy alive.

“There is nothing that is more important to me than following my father’s footsteps in music,” she said. “I am not exactly like my late father, but I am gifted in my own way and I will make sure that his legacy remains alive as that was his greatest desire.”

Recently, Tendai released a love track titled “Manje Manje”, which also has a video.

She said since venturing into music, she has learnt a lot of things.

“Over the years, l have learnt a lot of things about life and music,” she said. “Life is not easy and that you have to work very hard to get recognition even from promoters.

“You can not only rely on music, especially when you are in Zimbabwe you need other sources of income, be it employment or personal projects.”

Tendai said it was her desire to reach the level where she can be considered to stage big shows.

She will be working on producing videos for some of her released songs if everything goes according to the plan.

Giving advice to other women who are afraid to follow their dreams in music, Tendai urged them not to fear and work hard to reach to the top.

“Never be afraid in life, even the word of God says fear not, as long as you have the passion for music,” she said.

“When you get into music, have a financial back up of your own and do not depend on well-wishers for everything. Otherwise if you act too desperate you can be abused.”