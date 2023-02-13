Dates announced for 2023 tobacco marketing season

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has announced that the 2023 auction tobacco marketing season opens on March 8 with contract tobacco sales opening the following day.

In a statement, TIMB acting chief executive Mr Emmanuel Matsvaire advised all stakeholders to be prepared.

“All stakeholders are advised that the 2023 Auction Tobacco Marketing Season opens on Wednesday, 8 March. Sales at licensed auction floors will start at 9 am. Contract Tobacco Sales will open on Thursday, 9 March.”

Mr Matsvaire said, on the opening day, a brief ceremony will be conducted at a venue to be advised in due course.