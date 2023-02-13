Dates announced for 2023 tobacco marketing season

Dates announced for 2023 tobacco marketing season FILE PIC

The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has announced that the 2023 auction tobacco marketing season opens on March 8 with contract tobacco sales opening the following day.

In a statement, TIMB acting chief executive Mr Emmanuel Matsvaire advised all stakeholders to be prepared.

“All stakeholders are advised that the 2023 Auction Tobacco Marketing Season opens on Wednesday, 8 March. Sales at licensed auction floors will start at 9 am. Contract Tobacco Sales will open on Thursday, 9 March.”

Mr Matsvaire said, on the opening day, a brief ceremony will be conducted at a venue to be advised in due course.

