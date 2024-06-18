Dashboard for VP Mohadi to monitor projects

Permanent Secretary in the Office of Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Dr Benson Martins Dube listens while Bindura University of Science and Technology (BUSE) Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje (left) presents the social service cluster dashboard in Harare today. Picture Memory Mangombe

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi will now be able to monitor all Government projects under the Social Services Cluster at the click of a button courtesy of a new dashboard created by the Bindura University of Science Education.



BUSE today presented the Social Service Cluster Dashboard it termed Chiringa to Permanent Secretary in the Office of VP Mohadi, Dr Benson Martins Dube.

Dr Dube said the dashboard will assist in the monitoring of all social services.

“We want the Vice President to be able to monitor the activities of the social services cluster, right from his office,” he said.

“He should be able to know what is happening in each ministry and each State enterprise so that he is able to give advice, or to render assistance.”

BUSE Vice Chancellor, Professor Eddie Mwenje said Government is results-oriented, adding that to achieve Vision 2030, there is need for “very fast” monitoring systems to allow interventions at the right time.