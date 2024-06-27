Dark and Lovely shampoo recall goes unnoticed

This follows a recall of the same product by the National Consumer Commission of South Africa through a notice from COMESA Competition Commission early this month.

Following a directive by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) for retailers to remove the 50ml single use Dark and Lovely neutralising shampoo from their shelves, it has emerged that most retailers are still selling the product, with some of them professing ignorance of the recall.

The manufacturer, L’Oreal, recalled the product which was produced in April 2023.



This was after the product had been distributed in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Morocco, and Nigeria.

In a statement released recently, the CPC noted that the said shampoo contained in the Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus kit (Regular and Super) and the Dark and Lovely Anti-Breakage kit reportedly contains a bacteria that may lead to scalp infections.

Consumers in possession of the shampoo are urged to immediately discontinue use and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

But despite the vital recall notice, some retailers in Harare’s central business district, including a prominent pharmacy and tuckshops, are selling the product and claim to be unaware of the potential risks associated with the shampoo.

When approached for comment, a retailer in the CBD said they have not come across the recall notice, thereby raising serious questions over the effectiveness of communication between product manufacturers, regulatory bodies and retail outlets.

Mrs Tafara Chamunorwa, a shop attendant said, “We ordered Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus from South Africa and are unaware that the product was recalled. We need to clear our stock first and wait for the new batch.”

Her colleague, Mr Munashe Kanorwa chipped in: “The issue of product recalls should be well communicated among retailers to ensure prompt and effective responses.”

The recall of the shampoo has raised serious concerns among those who have used it in recent times.

A Harare woman who preferred anonymity bought the Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus kit from a reputable pharmacy and had to take it back after a colleague had alerted her of the enclosed shampoo’s potential risks.

The pharmacy did not give her a refund as directed by the CPC in its circular. She, instead, was told to pick some other equally valuable product.

The retailers’ oversight on the issue has sparked public outcry, with consumers expressing their dismay at the lack of empathy exhibited by the retail establishments.

The safety of consumers is of paramount importance, and the failure to heed recall notices not only jeopardizes public health but also undermines the trust between consumers and retailers.