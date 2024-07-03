Dapurahunzva wins Manicaland Chibuku Neshamwari provincial finals

Arts Reporter

MBAKUMBA dance ensemble, Daparuhunanzva, will represent Manicaland at this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance finals after winning the provincial finals held at Watsomba Business Centre in Mutasa last weekend.

The group joins eight other groups vying for the US$15 000 grand prize at the national finals set for Masvingo on July 27.

The other groups are Culture Warriors from Mufakose, Dzimbahwe Nengoma (Mashonaland Central), Gango (Masvingo), Mkango Malawi Nyau Club (Midlands), Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Bolamba (Matabeleland South) and Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North).

On July 6, the provincial competition will now move to Yolanda Bar in Mashonaland West.

Pekhiwe Bar will host the Bulawayo provincial finals on July 13.

The Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance contest is the biggest platform that promotes Zimbabwean culture through dance.

Some of the popular dances being promoted through the competition are Shangara, Dinhe, Mbakumba, Muchongoyo, Jerusarema, Amabhiza, Gule, Inquzu and Mhande.