Danhiko Para Games begin

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

OVER 800 athletes drawn from more than 40 teams are today expected to converge at Danhiko for the three day annual para games.

The games made a rebound last year after a two year Covid-19 induced hiatus.

Less teams and less athletes showed up last year as they were still recovering from the effects of the global pandemic.

But, everything is now back to normal with close to 1000 athletes expected to attend.

Running under the theme “No Disability Sport without us”, athletes will compete in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis goalball, football (both female and male) as well as field events including athletics for the visually impaired.

Danhiko Games technical support Director Francisca Kumbemba said all was set for the games.

“The 33rd edition of the games will be held starting 22 September to 24 September 2023. The official opening will be on 23rd of September 2023 and the Guest of honor will be The Honorable Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Dr. Kirsty Coventry. This year’s games are running under the theme “No Disability Sport without us “.

“So far 40 teams from all over Zimbabwe that include Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Colleges of Higher Education, Universities and from Uniformed Forces will attend this year’s games,” said Kumbemba.