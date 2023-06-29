Dancer seeks sponsorship for Olympics in the US

Edward Zvemisha Arts Correspondent

It is always a fulfilling moment when one receives that acceptance letter which enhances the chances of realising dreams, but life begins after a few seconds of that joy.

Lawrence Sirewo, popularly known as Flexxy Smith’ is no stranger to the choreography and entertainment world, having established himself as one of the best dancers in the country.

The Kwekwe-born dancer qualified and was selected to represent the country at this year’s World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) Olympics slated for 28 July to 6 August in Garden Grove California, United States.

Having begun dance at a tender age, Flexxy Smith said raising about US$5 500 to attend the competition had been a challenge.

“After securing qualification I was elated, but then the sombre atmosphere engulfed that happiness since I knew I wouldn’t be able to raise such a huge amount alone,” he said.

“The WCOPA Zimbabwe has been trying to gather funds for the competitors, but also urged us to pay our registration fees since the competition is self-funded.”

The amount will cover the registration fees, return ticket, accommodation, local transport, administration, national costume and visa fares.

“I am pleading with the Zimbabwean community to help me achieve my dream of the WCOPA Olympics and I promise not to disappoint and raising such a huge amount for me will be extra motivation to deliver,” said Sirewo.

He has worked with some of the seasoned artistes who include Jah Prayzah and Jah Signal and has featured in competitions such as Star Brite, Chibuku Road to Fame and You Dance Competition.

Sirewo hopes to have a good outing at the competition in the US.

“I have worked with big artistes like Jah Prayzah and also finished in the top four from 40 at the competition in India and that gives me confidence going into next month’s competition,” said Sirewo.

WCOPA is an annual event where dancers selected from across the globe compete while showcasing their cultural and contemporary backgrounds.

The event is held in California, US and attracts a lot of attention as the dancers battle it out for prizes in different categories, which include acting, dance, vocals, and instruments.