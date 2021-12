Court Reporter

The rape trial of Orchestra Mberikwazvo lead dancer Selemani Mpochi known as Majuice opened today at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mpochi, who is represented by lawyer Mr Arshiel Mugiya, denied the charges when he appeared before regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene.

He told the court that he never raped the teenage girl, but were in a relationship and she consented to have sexual intercourse with him.