Dairy farmers to benefit from discounted Lucerne sales

Agriculture Reporter

IN a move that will improve dairy farmers’ access to alternative feeds to pastures, dairy concern Denfarm in partnership with Dendairy is targeting to produce lucerne on 350ha for sale to farmers at discounted rates.

The project that is set to start in December will cushion farmers against runaway feed costs that are compromising the viability of most dairy projects.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos announced the development during a pasture and mechanisation field day at Denfarm saying Lucerne would be sold at 33 percent of the price of stock feed.

“We are gathered here to witness the fruits of one such partnership where Dendairy, Denfarm and partners have invested in this efficient, cost-effective and profitable agribusiness venture. Initiatives such as this have seen the dairy sector recording an average growth of 17 percent in the first three quarters of 2022 compared to the previous year,” Dep Min Haritatos said.

The Lucerne project will help farmers cut the cost of feeds significantly thereby increasing the viability of their businesses. Stock feed constitutes more than 60 percent of total costs incurred on the farm.

The investment by Denfarm in collaboration with value chain partners is an ambitious project, which is targeting to drastically cut the cost of milk production through the setting up of a pasture-based system.

In addition, the Government continues to support the dairy industry to meet the national demand of 120 million litres and reduce the import bill while positioning the country for the export market.

Last year Zimbabwe’s milk production was 75 million litres against a national annual demand of 120 million litres.

“This initiative is expected to prop up national milk supply by increasing production from 18 litres per cow daily to 20 litres,” said the Deputy Minister. He added that the Government initiated Diary Revitalisation Programme would help in addressing the underperformance of the dairy value chain by strengthening the linkages between production and financing.

Dep Min Haritatos added: “The dairy sector has significantly contributed to agriculture transformation, which is critical for economic development and growth for the country’s agro-based economy.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is implementing the Livestock Recovery and Growth Plan that is meant to chart a new course focusing on livestock production with an emphasis on animal health and market development.

Critically, the livestock sector contributes to household and national food nutritional security, and foreign currency earnings and is a source of livelihood for 67 percent of the country’s rural households, with approximately 30 000 workers employed within the dairy value chain.

“The focus for all dairy value chain actors is on rebuilding the dairy and I would like to assure you that the Government will continue to support the dairy industry’s operations and developments,” said the Deputy Minister.