  • Today Wed, 26 Jun 2024

Daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

Daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres The rise in petrol price is a result of the president’s decision to remove fuel subsidies, which at the time was deemed too expensive. Petrol in May 2023, prior to the president’s inauguration sold atN238,11 per liter, however, in May this year, it sold for approximatelyN770 per liter.

Ivan Zhakata
Herald Correspondent

Daily fuel demand in Zimbabwe has risen to 5 million litres, with petrol accounting for 2 million litres and diesel the balance of 3 million litres, the director of energy conservation and renewable energy in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development Dr Sosten Ziuku has said.

Speaking at a workshop on renewable energy solutions in Harare, Dr Ziuku emphasized the critical need for a secure fuel supply for economic stability and growth.

He said that the private sector remains the dominant player in fuel retailing, while the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe’s (NOICZ) is playing a huge role in managing the fuel pipeline and Government storage facilities.

Dr Ziuku said over 80 percent of the country’s fuel imports are being transported via the fuel pipeline.
He outlined Government’s focus on renewable energy, including the mandatory blending of petrol with 20 percent ethanol since 2011 and ongoing oil and gas exploration in the northwest.

“To achieve Vision 2030’s goal of an empowered upper-middle-income society, the Government is prioritising infrastructure maintenance, project completion and attracting foreign investment,” Dr Ziuku said.

Discussions during the workshop highlighted Zimbabwe’s potential to become a regional hub for energy distribution and transportation.

You Might Also Like

/
  • PAP speaks on African conflicts National

    PAP speaks on African conflicts

    Farirai Machivenyika in MIDRAND, South Africa  PAN-AFRICAN Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira has called on the African Union to strengthen efforts to resolve conflicts on the continent, especially in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Officially opening the ongoing third session of the sixth PAP parliament here yesterday, Chief Charumbira said PAP could also […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments