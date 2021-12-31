Daily Covid-19 cases remain above 2 000

Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe recorded 2 073 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths yesterday, as the pandemic continues to take a toll on the country.

Although the cases remained above 2 000, they were marginally lower than the 2 107 cases reported on Wednesday. All the new cases were community transmissions.

Deaths rose from 27 on Wednesday to 30 yesterday with Bulawayo reporting 18, Harare 5, Manicaland 1, Mashonaland Central 3, Mashonaland East 1, Mashonaland West 1 and Matabeleland North 1.

Twelve of the 18 deaths reported by Bulawayo were not for the last 24 hours.

As of December 29, Zimbabwe has 395 hospitalised cases, of which 66 patients are asymptomatic, 279 are mild to moderate, 45 have severe symptoms and five are in intensive care units.

As 44 new admissions were reported, 4 416 new recoveries were recorded yesterday, taking the national recovery rate to 84 percent.

Active cases have since gone down to 28 399.

In terms of the vaccination drive, 6 394 people received the first dose yesterday bringing the cumulative for first dose to 4 118 635, while 8 040 received their second dose, taking the total for second dose to 3 129 823.

With booster jabs now being rolled out, 326 people got their shots yesterday and took the cumulative for third dose to 4 922.

President Mnangagwa recently said booster jabs were being rolled out for frontline health workers, those with chronic diseases and the elderly, to boost their immunity.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March last year, Zimbabwe has recorded 211 728 cases, 178 332 recoveries and 4 997 deaths.