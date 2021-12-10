Daily cases total inches up

Herald Reporter

The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to rise yesterday to 5 189, but this was only 195 more than what was seen on Wednesday so the rate of increase is slowing.

Deaths and hospitalisations continued low, with just three deaths despite the more than 20 000 new cases in the last fortnight and the number of people in hospital inched up to 257, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, of whom on 13 had symptoms described as severe and only two were in intensive care.

The rest had mild to moderate symptoms or, in seven cases, no symptoms at all.

Testing continues but by yesterday there were once gain more negative results than positive results with 40,2 percent of those tested found to be positive

Vaccinations picked up with 16 248 first jabs and 20 216 second jabs. By yesterday evening 3 924 108 people had entered the vaccination programme with their first jab and of these 2 946 357 had received the second jab.