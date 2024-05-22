D-Day for Neville Mutsvangwa

Fidelis Munyoro

The High Court is today expected to deliver judgment in the case in which Harare businessman, Neville Mutsvangwa, is seeking bail pending trial on charges of illegal foreign currency dealings and one of possession of an unlicensed Starlink router.

Mutsvangwa and his two accomplices were denied bail by Harare magistrate, Mr Denis Mangosi, and was remanded in custody to May 30.

The State opposed bail on the grounds that the three are facing serious charges.

However, Mutsvangwa appealed against this and took the matter to the High Court through his legal counsel, Ms Josphine Sande.

Justice Esther Muremba heard the appeal for bail last week and reserved judgment to today.

The court heard that Mutsvangwa first denied police entry to his Mt Pleasant house, and when they cut his electric fence and climbed over his gate, they had to search for him.

Eventually, Mutsvangwa was found hiding between a precast wall and a pile of sacks containing waste.

The other team of detectives visited the Mumba Money Transfer Office in the city centre where a Majachani was found serving clients.

Police recovered US$3 890 cash, some computers, a register of the transactions and over 20 Visa cards.