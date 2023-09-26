CZI urges Govt to lead local currency use

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries yesterday backed increasing use of the local currency and gradual de-dollarisation, backed by macro-economic stability, so Zimbabwean products remained competitive and economic growth was fostered.

Speaking at a business interface meeting in Bulawayo, CZI Matabeleland Chapter vice president Mr Joseph Gunda said the use of local dollar should be prioritised.

“We have an elephant in the house which is inflation, interest rates and currency issues. The use of local currency should be a top priority with a clear road map towards gradual de-dollarisation that is backed by macro-economic stability,” he said.

“The issue of de-dollarisation requires a functional financial market; exports are currently uncompetitive in the region as high costs associated with use of the United States dollar together with export retention are a bit discouraging,” Mr Gunda said.

He exhorted the Government to spearhead the use of the local currency by offering incentives, and accepting tax payments exclusively in the Zimbabwe dollar.

“Government should spearhead the use of the Zimbabwean dollar. They must incentivise the use of local currency through demanding taxes exclusively in local currency,” Mr Gunda said.

While relative economic stability has been prevailing in the last few months, Mr Gunda said CZI has noted that the widening gap between the official rate of exchange and parallel market in the last few weeks showed that the liquidity drivers are back.

“We recommend control of money supply and upholding the proper auction system free from manipulation where the Zimbabwe dollar derives its true value,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said last month that the local currency was indispensable for the country`s economic growth and development. He said relying on foreign currency for local and international transactions can create vulnerabilities and limit a country`s ability to develop. — New Ziana