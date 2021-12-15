Cyclone Idai recovery efforts get boost from African bank

Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

The African Development Bank (AFDB) today donated eight crane trucks and two Nissan NP300 pick-up trucks all worth US$810 000 to the Government under the Post Cyclone Idai Emergency Recovery and Resilience Project.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo received the vehicles at a brief function at Makombe Building in Harare, which will be used by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

Minister Moyo’s deputy Marian Chombo and ZESA Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata attended the event.

“The donation of eight crane trucks and two Nissan NP300 pick-up trucks to enhance disaster preparedness and response in Manicaland Province comes barely two months after we received another donation of vehicles, ICT equipment, tents and tools from the bank,” said Minister Moyo.

AFDB country manager Ms Moono Mupotola said it was their hope that the provision of the vehicles will complement the efforts of the Government through the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA, to provide adequate, safe and reliable electricity and related services.

“As the Meteorological Services Department predicts above normal rains this season, ZETDC can prepare the area around power supply equipment ahead of time,” she said.

“Should disaster strike, I am sure they concur with me when I say they are now adequately equipped to promptly respond and restore electricity supply when required.”