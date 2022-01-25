Cutback wins Guineas Trial

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

CUTBACK was a cut above the rest after he romped to victory at the second race of the 2022 horseracing season the Guineas Trial at Borrowdale Park in Harare on Sunday.

The runner, who has six races to her credit, recorded her first win after she graduated to 1 700m.

East Cape-based jockey Teaque Gould was on the irons and he has since managed to win several events ever since he joined the Bridget Stidolph stable back in 2019.

The duo had finished in the top four for five times before Sunday’s finish.

Guineas Trial was the future race on Sunday’s race card and was run over 1 700m.

Cutback, a daughter of Twice Over (GB), managed to come from behind to beat Keen Spirit by one and a half lengths.

Cutback who quit the maidens at the previous meeting which opened the 2022 season was rated as an outsider coming into the race but she pulled a surprise.

Trained by Thomas Mason of Tomcat Racing, Cutback is owned by Scott Buchan and Neil Evans and was bred by Mr LMF Wernars.

Ian’s Ferrari was third and Days Gone By, who had Rogers Satombo as the pilot, was fourth.