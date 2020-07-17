Breaking News
17 Jul, 2020
CUT students shaken as lecturer tests positive

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Herald Correspondent
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students are in panic mode after one of the institution’s lecturers tested positive for Covid-19.

When The Herald visited the institution yesterday, the students said since the news circulated on social media sometime this week, they were now living in fear of contracting the virus.

Others were considering to approach the institution’s administrators for temporary closure to allow disinfection of the premises. The lecturer, allegedly from the School of Business Management, is said to have tested positive in Harare.

Makonde District medical officer, Dr Paradzai Mudzengerere, said the case was tested in Harare.

“The information we got from Harare is that the lecturer was tested in Harare and was found to be positive,” he said. “Right now, as the Ministry of Health, we are engaging Chinhoyi University to do some contact tracing for people who were in contact with him.

“Officials from Harare have done contact tracing of some people he was in contact with. We are engaging the university to give us the go ahead to do the contact tracing.”

Dr Mudzengerere said while the issue was worrisome, it was too early to start canvassing for the university’s closure or suspension of lectures.

He urged students to be on the lookout, but assured them that the Ministry of Health was on high alert to stop the spread of the disease. CUT Vice Chancellor, Prof David Simbi, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care was yet to release official information on the case to the university.

