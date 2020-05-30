CUT student wins big

Kariba Bureau

ZIMBABWEAN student Brian Mushakwe has scooped the 2019-2020 IMEX Future Leaders Forum International University Challenge after a ground breaking presentation on the Victoria Falls as the best MICE destination in the world.

Mushakwe, a Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student, was representing Africa at the international competition where he beat four other continental representatives.

He had earlier this year beaten 55 other students from African universities at the continental finals in South Africa.

IMEX Group announced Mushakwe as the winner on their Facebook social media platform on Wednesday before explaining what was expected of the participants.

“Huge congratulations to Brian Mushakwe from Zimbabwe for being the winner of the 2019-2020 International University Challenge!

“The Challenge this year was to create a proposal for an experiential event for a Convention and Visitors Bureau or Destination Marketing Organisation to attract international business events, which focus on social good, giveback and community building,” reads the IMEX congratulatory post.

Mushakwe is now expected to attend the IMEX Frankfurt next year and the Gala Dinner and awards ceremony.

He will also attend the 2021 edition of either the World Education Congress or European Meetings & Events Conference.

An elated Mushakwe took to social media to announce the win describing it as an honour to triumph on the world stage.

“It’s official, two months ago I scooped the 1st prize in Africa (IMEX Future Leaders Forum) and I was selected to represent the African continent in world finals recently. What an honour to compete against the best of the best of the WORLD,” said Mushakwe.

He said the triumph was for Zimbabwe and Africa, especially just after celebrating Africa Day and will go a long way in marketing Zimbabwe as the best MICE destination.

The competition was made possible through the MPI Student scholarship, Meetings Africa, IMEX and MCI.

CUT director of marketing and public relations, Mr Musekiwa Tapera said the university continued to churn out game changers in the various spheres.

“Chinhoyi University of Technology continues to be a shining beacon in higher and tertiary education sector. As a university we are elated that the university continues to carve a unique excellence niche that is an envy of others.

“Congrats to Brian Mushakwe, the school of Hospitality and Tourism, and to Chinhoyi University of Technology from Zimbabwe and Africa. This is the second time that the university has made the country proud. In 2011, the CUT BOOST SIFE Team came 2nd in world competitions held in the same country,” he said.