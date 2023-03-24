Customs officers receive training on controlling, monitoring trade of ozone depleting substance

Part of the ZIMRA customs officers undergoing training on controlling and monitoring trade of ozone depleting substances and hydro-fluorocarbons

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

CUSTOMS officers from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) are receiving training on controlling and monitoring trade of ozone depleting substances and hydro-fluorocarbons into Zimbabwe to strengthen custom clearance services at the country’s borders.

The workshop which is being conducted by the National Ozone Unit from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry will equip customs officers with the necessary knowledge on ozone depleting substances and hydro-fluorocarbons have banned from entering the country so as to combat climate change.

Speaking at the training workshop, ZIMRA training officer Mr Desmond Jaka said people were living in an era where climate change was a topical issue.

“Disasters are occurring all over the world because of climate change which is caused by ozone depleting substances and hydro-fluorocarbons,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of each citizen to manage these issues are that are causing climate change.

We are working with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry to control the import of ozone depleting substances and other restricted goods.”

Mr Jaka said if adequate measures to control the import and export of ozone depleting substances and hydro-fluorocarbons, Zimbabwe will become a dumping ground of these harmful substances.