Curtain falls on 7de Laan after 23 years

PRETORIA. — SABC2’s longest running soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end after 23 years.

The soapie ends its run when the current season comes to an end in December. Created by Danie Odendaal, 7de Laan made its debut on SABC2 on April 4, 2000. It brought to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family who all became household names.

Over these 23 years, the soapie won a string of accolades that includes South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in the categories of best soapie and was voted as the most popular soapie in the Royalty Soapie Awards this year.

Furthermore, actor Deirdre Wolhuter, who portrays the role of Mariaan Welman, won an outstanding female villain gong.

Executive producer of 7de Laan, Thandi Ramathesele, explained that the soapie focuses on the lives of residents staying in and around the community of 7de Laan in the suburb of Hillside.

Ramathesele said originally the show was presented in Afrikaans only, it has gone through many transformations, reflective of a changing society through the introduction of various dynamic characters, storylines and languages from other races and cultures, reflecting the rich diversity of our country.

Over the years it has also dealt with many social ills including gender-based violence, drug addiction, kidnappings and human trafficking.

Many South Africans have also learnt to speak Afrikaans because of 7de Laan by listening to the language and reading the English subtitles,” said Ramathesele.

Ramathesele continued: “It has been an honour and privilege to produce a show that has touched the lives of so many South Africans for over two decades.

As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life.

We also extend our deepest appreciation to the viewers and fans whose unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success.

It is bittersweet to say goodbye, but we are filled with pride for the impact that 7de Laan has had on our society, addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively, the show has made its mark on South African television. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with us.”

Head of content for video entertainment for SABC, Lala Tuku said that “SABC is proud to have worked with Danie Odendaal Productions and been part of the journey leading and producing the best Afrikaans soapie on local television for SABC 2. 7de Laan has penetrated the hearts of millions of South Africans.

With iconic characters over the years, that still hold a place in the viewers hearts, powerful storylines crafted by a talented writing team engaged the audience on relevant topics.

After more than two decades on air, the award-winning 7de Laan leaves a lasting imprint on the SA television landscape. SABC wishes all the dedicated and talented cast and crew of 7de Laan all the best on their future endeavours.

“As we bid a fond farewell to the show, SABC 2 extends its deep gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew of 7de Laan under the leadership of Danie Odendaal and later Thandi Ramathesele.

“Most of all, the channel thanks the millions of viewers and fans for tuning in everyday Monday to Friday for the past 23 years. Your loyalty, commitment and support is greatly appreciated!” — Sowetan.