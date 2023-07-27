Current political environment conducive for polls

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

The current political environment in the country which is characterised by peace with political players campaigning freely while Zimbabwe Elections Commission is openly engaging all players involved in the elections points to a credible poll, observers, parties said.

Currently, Zimbabweans are being more than tolerant, enjoying peaceful elections before the polls as espoused by President Mnangagwa who on countless times is preaching such even during and after elections.

In a statement on pre-election observations for 2023 harmonised elections, Centre for Electoral Democracy (CEDT) director research and communication Dr Lawrence Mandara said August 23 elections would be most credible.

Dr Mandara said as Zimbabwe gears for the 2023 harmonised elections, the Centre for Electoral Democracy is satisfied by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) commitment to democratic, free and fair elections.

He said this also speaks to walking the talk with reference to President Mnangagwa’s call for peaceful and credible elections.

“We note that the general mood of the public towards the election preparations is positive and many with whom we have interacted are knowledgeable about the processes.

“We are also happy with the healthy level of interaction between and among the Government, ZEC, political parties, candidates and the electorate,” said Dr Mandara.

He added that “The respect for fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, in particular on political rights, universal suffrage and freedom of speech and debate is being exercised without restriction.”

“The CEDT wishes to commend all Zimbabweans, political parties and candidates for their commitment towards the delivery of peaceful and credible elections.”

Dr Mandara said CEDT also notes that other political parties in this election are yet to make the peace pronouncement and are also being urged to emulate the clarion call by President Mnangagwa to preserve peace throughout the election season.

“CEDT has also noted that the election management body, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, is adhering to the law and specified time frames ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“The CEDT also commends the ZEC for its engagement with the local observer missions and its announcement that the 2023 harmonised elections are going to be conducted under new delimitation boundaries,” he said.

Dr Mandara said ZEC has managed to highlight that the national voters roll has 6 619 690 registered voters, with 11 501 polling stations, 5 127 candidates participating in the elections.

He said it also highlighted that 9 percent of the candidates for the National Assembly and 15 percent for the local authorities’ elections are women.

“That it has established a functional Dispute Resolution Mechanism (Functional Multiparty Liaison Committee and Police Liaison Officers). That ZEC has established specific committees to deal with different aspects of the elections for example Media Monitoring, Logistics Committee etc.

“That ZEC has given its assurances that the process during the run-up to elections is transparent by inviting and accrediting local and foreign observers,” he said.

Dr Mandara added that ZEC also highlighted that in terms of the Electoral Act, in particular the Code of Conduct for Election Observers which specifies that Election Observers are not monitors and must not interfere with electoral processes.

He said they were, however, concerned about reports of isolated incidents of threats to personal security that have mostly emanated from intra-party strife.

“Of note, there have been incidents in some urban constituencies such as St Mary’s and Southerton in Harare Province where rival intra-party supporters violently confronted each other over double candidatures on nomination” he said.

Zanu PF chief election agent for President Mnangagwa also Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said they were happy with the political field.

“We are very much happy with the legal instruments that we have for elections. You may recall that when His Excellency became President in 2017 we also undertook electoral reforms and we came up with a new electoral act that we subsequently used.

“We have reformed several laws most notably AIPPA where we ensured that we removed restrictions that were being mentioned in terms of the media space and access to information,” he said.

Minister Ziyambi said they also dealt with POSA which was repealed paving way for the Maintenance of Peace.

“All these acts we debated extensively in the House of Assembly and Senate we got valuable contributions from both sides of the house from MPs from Zanu PF, MDC and CCC we are very much happy with the legal framework that is there.

“Secondly, we are also very much happy that politically the majority of our leaders are preaching peace. His Excellency wherever he goes to address rallies or whatever platform he is always emphasising the need for a peaceful environment before the elections, during the polls and after that.”

Minister Ziyambi said President Mnangagwa is emphasising that “we are Zimbabweans, we must remain united and move together as one people.”

Also speaking during the debate on Star FM, MDC-T presidential candidate Douglas Mwonzora said this year’s election is about the people of Zimbabwe.

“It is about what affects our people. The people of Zimbabwe want to know what the political parties have to offer for them.

“What the political parties will do to change their lives for the better. This election is not about trading insults or so forth,” he said.

Mr Mwonzora said would launch his manifesto soon.

“We are going to launch our manifesto very soon. Hopefully we are going to do so this week. We made a deliberate choice not to launch our manifesto without our candidates 87 of them.

“I am a commander who can’t move without my troop and if l move my troop behind then what type of leader will I be,” he said.

Mr Mwonzora who said MDC-T is a social democratic party highlighted some of the items on his manifesto.

“We offer free education for people from grade 1 to form 4. For people on higher education we offer education support in the form of education grants, scholarships and loans.

“We also offer free health care every Zimbabwean must have access to health. We believe giving birth is a natural duty and therefore we offer maternity for free,” he said.

Mr Mwonzora said his party believes that Zimbabweans must be included in the economy and for that reason they are offering interest free loans to youths and women who want to start small businesses.

“Zimbabwe is an agricultural country and many people live off agriculture. We therefore think we have to incentive agricultural producers by offering subsidies to reduce the prices of inputs.

“All countries who live on agriculture subsidies their farmers including the USA and UK,” he said.

Independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s spokesperson Jacqueline Sande also highlighted their vision.

“Promise to deliver, renew the country’s leadership and bring about a leadership which is not characterized by impunity, but which respects the Constitution and upholds citizens’ rights.

“We intend to reconcile the people of Zimbabwe and put aside our past differences to address issues of gukurahundi. We intend to reform our national institutions so that we have institutions which have respect for the Constitution and laws of Zimbabwe.”

CCC candidate and Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume whose party is ideologically bankruptcy said CCC only believe the time for change is now.

“We believe we are going to usher in a new great Zimbabwe, a new era of prosperity, hope and a solid Zimbabwe,” he said.