Uncategorised

Curfew lifted, hospitality industry business hours extended

21 Jun, 2022 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Curfew lifted, hospitality industry business hours extended Acting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere addressing the post Cabinet briefing in Harare today.

The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

THE Government has lifted the Covid-19 midnight curfew following satisfactory progress in the containment of the global pandemic while business hours for the hospitality industry are now from 8am to 3am the following day.

Acting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere confirmed the policy change after today’s cabinet meeting.

“While enforcement of Covid-19 regulations must continue, the curfew which is currently running from 12 midnight to 5:30 am has been lifted,” said Minister Muswere.

Related Stories:

The curfew was introduced at the height of the pandemic as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Part of the reasoning behind abolishing movements at night was to minimise social contact during the hours with minimum authority supervision.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting