Culture Warriors wins big at Chibuku Neshamwari

Trust Khosa

CULTURE Warriors Ensemble from Mufakose has booked a spot to contest at this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance national finals to be held on July 27 in Masvingo.



The group outclassed nine other participants from the capital during the provincial finals held at Padziva Caravan in Dzivarasekwa Extension on Saturday.

Shingai Dance Troupe, also from Mufakose, came second while Villa Kitinyu from Dzivarasekwa was crowned the third finalist.



The event was well attended and joint proprietor, Benjamin Nyandoro of Jive Zimbabwe, was honoured for his investments in the arts industry.

He has played a part as an arts consultant, mentor and benefactor.



Culture Warriors spokesperson, Ngonidzashe Tomu could not hide the group’s elation after their well-deserved win.

“We are over the moon after making it to the national finals. We are now aiming the big prize. It was not easy for us to be where we are today and we sacrificed a lot,” he said.

Tomu hailed his group for the teamwork, which is now paying off.



“As a group, we always try to do our best to come up with positive results. We will continue doing our best to ensure that we won’t disappoint our fans who have always been there for us.’’

Culture Warriors will join six other groups for the national finals.

The groups that have already made the grade include Mashonaland Central’s Dzimbahwe Nengoma, Gango (Masvingo), Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Bolamba (Matabeleland South) and Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North).



On June 29, Manicaland Province finals will be held at Mandel Bar in Watsomba.

On July 6, event organisers will host the Mashonaland West Province finals at Yolanda Bar.

Bulawayo’s representatives will be selected on July 13 at Pekhiwe Bar.

The Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance contest has been hailed for promoting Zimbabwean culture through dance.

Some prominent dances popularised through the annual dance contest comprise Shangara, Dinhe, Mbakumba, Muchongoyo, Jerusarema, Amabhiza, Gule, Inquzu and Mhande.

It appears Nyau dance groups are dominating.

Traditional dances are critical in promoting culture.

A panel of experts drawn from the country’s 10 provinces is set to preside over the national finals. With the US$15000 prize that is up for grabs at the national finals, groups will certainly give it their all at the event.