Culture Month launched

Rejoice Makoni Herald Correspondent

Zimbabweans have been urged to be proud of their heritage and their cultural diversity.

The call came from the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Kirsty Coventry when she launched the Culture Month at a colourful event held in Harare yesterday.

The event was attended by the European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Jobst von Kirchmann, members of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and various cultural groups.

Dr Coventry said the theme “Promoting Cultural Diversity, Unity and Peace” touched on values of peace and unity, which are cherished by Zimbabweans.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and NACZ will make sure that Zimbabwe fulfils its regional and international conventions that enhance the operations of a creative and cultural sector,” she said.

“Culture Month is an extension of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development which was proclaimed by the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity by UNESCO in 2001.

“This year, Culture Month promotes a platform for building diverse cultural relationship in the country by offering opportunities for dialogue development through conferences. The conferences will be held this month in Midlands and Bulawayo provinces.”

Dr Coventry said there will be provincial launches where stakeholders in the arts sector will gather to celebrate the diverse cultures in each province.

“Culture Month offers an opportunity to participate in different cultural displays and sector development workshops which will play an important role in safeguarding our culture for the future generations,” she said.

Dr Coventry called upon the media to focus on the success stories of the celebrations to be projected through documentaries, news reports and online platforms.

“Culture Month celebrations must reach different communities to appreciate the richness and diversity of Zimbabweans,” she said.

NACZ board chairperson Dr Nozipo Maraire thanked the European Union for partnering with NACZ to promote culture diversity.

Culture Month commemorations are an extension of World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, which is celebrated on the 21st of May that was set aside by UNESCO in the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity in 2001.

NACZ expanded the day to encompass a whole month designed to promote, commemorate and celebrate Zimbabwe’s diverse cultures.