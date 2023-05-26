Culture Month: Big honour bestowed on Binga

Speaking of the National Culture Month after a recent Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the launch would give the nation an opportunity to introspect on its diverse culture.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

All is set for the National Culture Month launch in Binga, Matabeleland North, tomorrow where President Mnangagwa is expected to officiate as his administration continues to leave no one and no place behind in nation building.

This year’s event is running under the theme “Promoting Cultural Diversity, Unity and Peace”, as the Second Republic continues to take a deliberate approach to decentralise all national events incorporating every citizen.

A host of activities are expected involving local participants and delegates from Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana, South Africa and Namibia to promote and showcase the diversity of African culture encompassing both the indigenous and contemporary traits of cultural expressions.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Rodney Ruwende said all was set for the Culture Month launch.

“Culture Month will be launched by his Excellency President Mnangagwa and will be attended by dignitaries who include Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, traditional leaders and the ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe,” he said.

“As we speak different service providers that include Government departments, parastatals, State agencies and private companies are camped at Kariyangwe Secondary School putting together the final touches to the structures that will be used at the event.”

Mr Ruwende said social amenities had also been given a facelift.

“Roads leading to the school have been rehabilitated for easy access from the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, electricity and water infrastructure at the school and at the chiefs homestead have been upgraded and improved.

“Other services that include the putting up of stages, tents for sitting and exhibitions and demarcations for sitting are being finalised and should be ready to go on Friday when we expect to have a sound check and rehearsal for the main performers,” he said.

Speaking of the National Culture Month after a recent Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the launch would give the nation an opportunity to introspect on its diverse culture.

Minister Mutsvangwa said activities in other administrative provinces would be officially launched by the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and broadcast live on television and other media platforms.

“The celebrations assume a national outlook and enable the nation to reflect on its diverse culture while reminding the people of the need to preserve, transmit cultural practices and promote the spirit of Ubuntu/Unhu,” she said.

“The day is intended to provide a chance for showcasing various components of cultural heritage that need to be preserved for posterity at a time when globalisation is increasingly threatening lesser dominant cultures of this world.”

In 2001, UNESCO proclaimed May 21 as the World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development with Minister Mutsvangwa saying it was imperative that the global community promoted, commemorated and celebrated the world’s diverse cultures and their respective uniqueness.

As for the friendly African states who are joining in the festivities, Minister Mutsvangwa said they would also partake through performances and exhibitions.

“The focus will be on success stories that will be projected through the production of documentary dramas and skits using the medium of film and social media platforms,” she said.