Cull livestock ahead of drought-Prof Jiri

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Livestock farmers with huge stocks of cattle should cull them by either slaughtering, selling or moving them to other areas and preserve value as part of guarding against losses as the country prepares an El Nino-induced drought, Senators have heard.

Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri said it was futile for livestock farmers particularly in Southern parts of the country such as Matabeleland South and Masvingo province to continue holding on to huge stock of their cattle when the country had not produced enough rains to sustain pastures.

Prof Jiri said this today while giving oral evidence before Senate Thematic Committee on Peace and Security.

“On livestock we urge farmers to cull them, they should either sell or move them to.other areas. That is what we are encouraging them to do. While the Government is mobilizing resources to mitigate the effects, at times the cattle might die before intervention measures are implemented,” said Prof Jiri.