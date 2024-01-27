Cuban VP impressed by President’s farming success

Michael Magoronga Midlands Bureau

Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, who is on a three-day official visit to Zimbabwe, was yesterday impressed by the farming achievements at President Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe.

He praised the First Family for its hard work and dedication to the land, which he called “the mother of life”.

VP Mesa, who is representing President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, was joined by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Amon Murwira, Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, and Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Yenielys Vilma Regueferos Linares, on the tour of the farm.

He told the media through an interpreter that he was impressed by the production and technology at the farm. He said he saw maize and soya plantations with good irrigation systems and fertilisers.

“I must say I am really positively impressed by the production taking place at this farm. What we have seen here is the reason why we always say land is the mother of life because with it you can plant food, you can keep cattle and you can do anything. If you work hard on your land, you can make a life.

“The science and state of the art technology being used at this farm is very impressive. All the plantations that we visited, the maize, the soya have a good irrigation system. There is also good use of fertilisers that satisfy demands of the plants and supplements that can help them grow,” said VP Mesa.

He also saw millions of fish that were harvested from the aquaculture project, which used water from the Sebakwe River. The same water was also used for irrigation, showing the efficient use of resources.

“The way the water is being drawn from the river to the farm and used for the aquaculture which is economically beneficial is very good because they are utilising every resource available to them. The same water is also used for irrigation and that is impressive,” he said.

The Cuban Vice President admired the ankole cattle, a rare and unique breed that President Mnangagwa imported from another African country.

He said the cattle were resistant and could produce both milk and meat. He added that he saw other types of cattle and birds as well. He said this was how a farm should be utilised, with something for everyone.

“I appreciate the development of cattle out of the breed imported from another African country. The cattle are resistant and can produce both milk and meat. I am also told there are also other types of cattle and I also saw types of birds among others. This is really how a farm should be utilised, everything for everyone,” he said.

VP Mesa is expected to sign several bilateral agreements between Cuba and Zimbabwe before leaving for Tanzania.