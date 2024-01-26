Cuban VP commissions Fidel Castro Road

Vice President Kembo Mohadi and his counterpart Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa officiates during the commissioning of the Fidel Castro Road formerly known as Charter Road, in Harare today.- Pictures by Memory Mangombe

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Fidel Castro Road formerly known as Charter Road has been officially commissioned today by visiting Cuban Vice President, Salvador Valdes Mesa.

The road was renamed in 2020 in honour of Cuba’s founding President Fidel Castro.

Vice President Mesa said the road represents the honour and memory of an icon who came to Harare in 1986, for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit.

The road symbolises resilience and the fighting spirit of Castro who died still fighting for the end of colonialism and the hegemonic stance of the West.

Vice President Mesa said they are committed to continue working with Zimbabwe in various sectors adding that the honour symbolises great friendship.

“We continue working with Zimbabwe and impart knowledge to the Zimbabwean people. Zimbabwe also received vaccines and medical equipment,” he said.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said Zimbabwe is grateful for the support it receives from Cuba adding that the relationship should continue.

“There is a need to deepen the relationship between Zimbabwe and Cuba. We are committed to ensuring that this relationship should continue on bilateral and international levels,” he said.