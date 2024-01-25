Cuban VP arrives

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa arrived in the country this afternoon for a three-day official visit that is expected to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

VP Mesa was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Government Ministers.

He is expected to hold crucial meetings with President Mnangagwa as well as tour some historical sites in the country including the inauguration of Fidel Castro Road (formerly Charter Road) named after Havana’s founding leader.

Zimbabwe and Cuba enjoy excellent bilateral relations spanning several decades, dating back to the liberation struggle.