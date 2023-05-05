Cuban medical team hails progress in health delivery

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The outgoing 13th Cuban medical team that has been in the country since 2018 has commended the progress being witnessed in the country’s health sector under the Second Republic.

They spoke during their lunch yesterday at the end of their tour of duty working in local hospitals. Zimbabwe’s health system is being configured for the attainment of best international practices as a pre-requisite for the attainment of an empowered upper middle income society by 2030. Dr Barbra Vargas said: “This is not my first mission outside Cuba but if you ask me which one is the best I will say Zimbabwe. We love Zimbabwe. I would like to express our gratitude to His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe for this opportunity.”

Dr Felix Soto said: “We came here in 2018 and ever since we have been working shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues. “I would like to thank the people of Zimbabwe because they have taught us a lot and we have learned from them.”

Dr Lorenzo Munoz said: “We learnt a lot and it was a pleasure working here, we created a great team with our Zimbabwean counterparts,” he said. The Cuban Embassy Charge de Affairs Yoisy Garcia commended the great relationship existing between Cuba and Zimbabwe. Cuba is also under illegal sanctions just like Zimbabwe and she said the two countries should look at collaborating further. Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro said Zimbabwe was proud and grateful for the medical service and friendship that the two countries have shared for decades.

“The relationship started during the Zimbabwe liberation struggle and continued in 1980 after Zimbabwe attained independence,” said Dr Mangwiro.

“Cuba contributed to Zimbabwe’s independence struggle and was one of the first countries to recognise the Republic of Zimbabwe as a sovereign state. Cuba’s co-operation in the health sector began in 1987. Cuban doctors, nurses and technicians were deployed to various provinces of Zimbabwe in support of the health system which has spanned for 36 years.

“The Cubans excelled and contributed immensely to the economic, political and social development of the country and for that we are very grateful,” said Dr Mangwiro.