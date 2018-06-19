Cuban doctors can now work in Kenya: Court

The first group of Cuban doctors who arrived on June 6. – Citizen TV

NAIROBI. – A court has dismissed the case that was challenging the importation of Cuban doctors to Kenya.

According to Justice Onesmus Makau, there was not enough evidence to prove that the government violated the law in recruiting them.

“The petitioners have not proved that the doctors rights and the rights of other specialised doctors were infringed by the decision to import the Cuban doctors,” the judge ruled.

However, the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that the government erred in law by not inviting the Doctors Union to give their views before hiring their Cuban counterparts.

The decision now means that the Cuban doctors can now begin to work in various hospitals across the country.

They arrived on June 6 and are spending an extra month at the Government School of Science before being sent to the counties.

They include three radiologists, 5 nephrologists, orthopaedic surgeons, plastic surgeons and neurologists.

Their pay will be based on the civil service Job group S under the Government pay structure provided by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission. – Citizen TV