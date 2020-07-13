Breaking News
BREAKING : Government to review Covid19 ...

BREAKING : Government to review Covid19 ...

Government will soon review Covid-19 lockdown measures in the wake of the recent spike of infections, President ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

CSOs accused of ‘rehearsed consultations’

13 Jul, 2020 - 00:07 0 Views
0 Comments
CSOs accused of ‘rehearsed consultations’ Minister Ziyambi

The Herald

Herald Reporter

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has accused civil society organisations of suppressing the voices of ordinary Zimbabweans through smuggling members in each outreach session to give rehearsed contributions.

This allegation comes as the committee has just concluded public consultations on the second Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill seeks to empower the President to appoint Vice Presidents and extend women’s quota by another two Parliamentary terms.

In their report, the committee said the groups had a clause in which NGOs showed curious interest.

“On the running mate debate, the committee noted that the majority of the people were of the view that we should retain the running mate clause and do away with a system of appointment of Vice Presidents by the President,” the report read.

But the committee said they have reason to believe responses on this matter were carefully curated to produce a certain outcome.

“The committee observed that there were members of civic society organisations who were moving from venue to venue replaying the same points and advancing the same arguments, thereby making it difficult to conclude whether these were general views or influenced views,” read the report.

The report noted that from the engagements, the people did not know matters in the Bill, which made them easy targets for manipulation.

In its recommendations to Parliament, the committee said in order to enhance the quality of contributions, there must be efforts to inform people of Bill contents as a way of countering manipulation by “sponsored groups”.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi tabled the Bill in Parliament last week.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting